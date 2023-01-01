WebCatalogWebCatalog
The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk

thetradedesk.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the The Trade Desk app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is a global technology company that markets a software platform used by digital ad buyers to purchase data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and devices. Founded and headquartered in Ventura, California, TTD is the largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) providing real-time ad pricing and placement for advertisers at agencies and brands. The company’s self-service software platform includes integrations with data, inventory, and publisher partners; enterprise APIs facilitate custom development on the platform.

Website: thetradedesk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Trade Desk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Flashtalking

Flashtalking

login.flashtalking.net

Choozle

Choozle

app.choozle.com

BeMob

BeMob

panel.bemob.com

Adcredo

Adcredo

app.adcredo.io

monetag

monetag

publishers.monetag.com

Daydrm.ai

Daydrm.ai

daydrm.ai

Metricool

Metricool

app.metricool.com

Involve Asia

Involve Asia

app.involve.asia

Offer18

Offer18

app.offer18.com

Volza

Volza

volza.com

Tenjin

Tenjin

tenjin.com

Polygon.io

Polygon.io

polygon.io