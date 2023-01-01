The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is a global technology company that markets a software platform used by digital ad buyers to purchase data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and devices. Founded and headquartered in Ventura, California, TTD is the largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) providing real-time ad pricing and placement for advertisers at agencies and brands. The company’s self-service software platform includes integrations with data, inventory, and publisher partners; enterprise APIs facilitate custom development on the platform.

Website: thetradedesk.com

