Tableaunoir
tableaunoir.github.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Tableaunoir app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tableaunoir is an online blackboard. It is ideally used with a graphics tablet. Help your audience focus on the content by hiding the toolbar and using keyboard shortcuts.
Website: tableaunoir.github.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tableaunoir. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.