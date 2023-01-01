Splice
splice.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Splice app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Splice is a cloud-based music creation and collaboration platform which integrates with key digital audio workstations (DAWs) to offer automated online backup with version control, online and offline collaboration as well as visualization of the creation process. Splice raised $35 million in a Series B round of funding led by Draper Fisher Jurvetson in 2017.
Website: splice.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Splice. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.