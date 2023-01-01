WebCatalogWebCatalog
PowerReviews is a technology company that provides software that allows brands and retailers to collect, display and analyze different forms of user-generated content (UGC) on their e-commerce websites.PowerReviews capabilities include product ratings and reviews, questions and answers (Q&A), product sampling, image, video and social content, and different analytics tools to examine the impact of user-generated content and benchmark product performance. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago with an office in London servicing the EMEA market.

Website: auth.powerreviews.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PowerReviews. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

