Plurk () is a free social networking and micro-blogging service that allows users to send updates (otherwise known as plurks) through short messages or links, which can be up to 360 text characters in length (as of December 28, 2016, immediately prior to which the limit was 210, which was increased from the original limit of 140).Updates are then shown on the user's home page using a timeline, which lists all the updates received in chronological order, and delivered to other users who have chosen to receive them. A unique feature of its timeline is horizontal scrolling which is unlike any other popular social networking or micro-blogging websites like Twitter or Facebook, where users can see more posts running horizontally across the screen, with previous plurks to the right. Each of the threads shows timestamps below the timeline frame, and a counter for the number of responses; a thread can have as many as 300 to a thousand responses. Users can respond to other users' updates from their timeline through the Plurk.com website, by private or instant messaging, or by text messaging via compatible third party applications.

