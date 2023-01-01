NordPass is a proprietary password manager launched in 2019. It is meant to help its users to organise their passwords and secure notes, keeping them in a single place — an encrypted password vault. This service comes in both free and premium versions, though the free version lacks much of the paid functionality like multi-device login. NordPass is a cross-platform application available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. It also offers browser extensions on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Safari.

Website: account.nordpass.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NordPass. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.