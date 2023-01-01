WebCatalog
Vento

Vento

vento.so

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Vento on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Stress-Free Screen Recording Constantly restarting your screen recordings? With Vento, just pause, rewind, and carry on instead - keeping calm helps too :) Works on desktop Chrome & Edge - Chromebook (ChromeOS), MacOS and Windows supported!

Website: vento.so

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Vento. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

NordPass

NordPass

nordpass.com

cloudLibrary

cloudLibrary

yourcloudlibrary.com

Loom

Loom

loom.com

Boxy SVG

Boxy SVG

boxy-svg.com

MileIQ

MileIQ

mileiq.com

AppVeyor

AppVeyor

appveyor.com

Calm

Calm

calm.com

CloudApp

CloudApp

getcloudapp.com

Pocket

Pocket

getpocket.com

ConversAI

ConversAI

conversai.co

Site Audit Pro

Site Audit Pro

siteauditpro.com

asciinema

asciinema

asciinema.org

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy