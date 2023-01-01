WebCatalog
Stream live TV in your browser. There's no charge. You can watch U.S. TV stations affiliated with the NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, Fox, and CW networks. Puffer works well in the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera browsers, on a computer or an Android phone or tablet. Puffer does not work on iPhones or iPads or in the Safari browser. Puffer is a research project in the computer-science department at Stanford University.

