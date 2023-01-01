Update entertainment star news, video clips, images of famous people, HOT news, behind-the-scenes stories, showbiz private life, scandals of Vietnamese and World stars last week.

Website: ngoisao.vnexpress.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NgôiSao.net. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.