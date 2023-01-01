WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

teams.microsoft.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Teams app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Teams. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Workplace Chat

Workplace Chat

work.workplace.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Yammer

Yammer

web.yammer.com

Outlook Business

Outlook Business

outlook.office.com

Jell

Jell

jell.com

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

portal.azure.com

Workplace

Workplace

work.facebook.com

Mattermost

Mattermost

customers.mattermost.com

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Intune

endpoint.microsoft.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

app.whiteboard.microsoft.com