Microsoft Teams
teams.microsoft.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Teams app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: microsoft.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Teams. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Microsoft Planner
tasks.office.com
Workplace Chat
work.workplace.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Yammer
web.yammer.com
Outlook Business
outlook.office.com
Jell
jell.com
Microsoft Azure
portal.azure.com
Workplace
work.facebook.com
Mattermost
customers.mattermost.com
Microsoft Intune
endpoint.microsoft.com
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.live.com
Microsoft Whiteboard
app.whiteboard.microsoft.com