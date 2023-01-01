Mattermost
customers.mattermost.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Mattermost app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable online chat service with file sharing, search, and integrations. It is designed as an internal chat for organisations and companies, and mostly markets itself as an open-source alternative to Slack and Microsoft Teams.
Website: mattermost.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mattermost. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Microsoft Teams
teams.microsoft.com
Activepieces
cloud.activepieces.com
Social Intents
socialintents.com
Gitter
gitter.im
Chatwork
chatwork.com
Fosscord
fosscord.com
Cocoom
start.cocoom.com
Dub
app.dub.sh
WireMock Cloud
login.wiremock.cloud
Workstreams.ai
app.workstreams.ai
RustDesk Web
web.rustdesk.com
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org