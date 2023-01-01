WebCatalogWebCatalog
marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. is a Seattle-based public company, founded in 2003, with more than 300 employees. Marchex is a B2B call and conversational analytics company. It specializes in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze conversation data between businesses and customers. Marchex provides businesses “actionable insights” to improve customer experiences over the phone, SMS, messaging and chat.

