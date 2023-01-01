Locize
locize.app
Bridging the gap between translation and development with locize, a modern and affordable localization-management-platform. It makes your website, app, game or whatever your project is, global, vibrant, and more engaging especially when unleashing the continuous localization capabilities.
Website: locize.com
