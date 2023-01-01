Lever
Lever is a US-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California that provides an applicant tracking system for hiring. It was founded in 2012 by Sarah Nahm, Nate Smith, and Randal Truong. Lever raised $2.8 million in a seed round in September 2012, $10 million in its Series A round in October 2014 and a further $20 million in its Series B round in January 2016. In July 2017, Lever raised $40 million, bringing their total funding to $70 million. It is backed by an advisory board which includes Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo!, and Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp.
Website: lever.co
