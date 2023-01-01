Lenta.ru is a Russian-language online newspaper. Based in Moscow, it is owned by Rambler Media Group which belongs to Prof-Media. In 2013, the Alexander Mamut owned companies "SUP Media" and "Rambler-Afisha" united in the combined company "Afisha.Rambler.SUP" which owns Lenta.ru.

Website: lenta.ru

