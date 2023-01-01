SaltWire Network Inc. is a Canadian newspaper publishing company owned by the Dennis-Lever family of Halifax, Nova Scotia, owners of The Chronicle Herald. Saltwire owns 23 daily and weekly newspapers in Atlantic Canada. The company was formed in 2017 via its purchase of 27 newspapers from Transcontinental.

Website: saltwire.com

