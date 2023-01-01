The UK’s #1 student learning content and engagement platform. A personalised learning space with access to over 2m digital textbooks and learning content from over 4,700 leading publishers, supporting universities in their mission to educate the next generation of difference makers.

Website: kortext.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kortext. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.