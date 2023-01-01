Highrise is a CRM solution for small businesses with contact and task management functionality. The software allows users to track communication with clients so that teams can view the status of deals and relationships. Contacts can be imported into Highrise from Outlook, Gmail, and Excel and tagged so that they can be organized, filtered, and searched. Users can also add notes and comments to contact details and utilize custom data fields for people and companies. Highrise task management functionality lets users create tasks, view tasks by company, contact or project, and add reminders to projects. Users can also share address books, store important emails, attach documents to projects and control the privacy settings. Highrise provides a feature called "Good Morning," which is a virtual personal assistant that helps users organize and respond to incoming activity that needs attention. The software connects to MailChimp so that users can target and send email marketing campaigns to contacts. The software also integrates with other third party tools via API.

Website: launchpad.37signals.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Highrise. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.