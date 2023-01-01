GoodData
gooddata.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the GoodData app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
GoodData is an embedded BI and analytics platform that provides fast, reliable, and easy to use analytics. Built for all of your business users in mind.
Website: gooddata.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GoodData. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
SeekTable
seektable.com
Data.ai
data.ai
Pusher
dashboard.pusher.com
Microsoft Power BI
app.powerbi.com
HireHunch for Company
app.hirehunch.com
HireHunch for Interviewer
app.hirehunch.com
Gooten
gooten.com
Similarweb
account.similarweb.com
App Annie
appannie.com
Zoho Analytics
accounts.zoho.com
Deribit
deribit.com
Databox
app.databox.com