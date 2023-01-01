Flatlogic
flatlogic.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Flatlogic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Full-stack web apps in minutes. Generate full-stack database-based (CRUD) React, Vue, Angular apps in just 3 steps! Select stack and template, connect to Github and deploy your app in minutes!
Website: flatlogic.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flatlogic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.