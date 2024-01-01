Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboard as a React or Vue component. Since the product is highly extensible through code, you will have complete control over the product and the user experience you create.

