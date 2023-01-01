escape
app.escape.tech
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the escape app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Website: escape.tech
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to escape. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.