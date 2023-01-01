The drkserver – the millions of potentials of all active participants in the DRK in one place. The drkserver bundles personnel and material, addresses and events in online resource management so that information can be collected and evaluated in everyday life. In the event of a crisis, it is possible to determine in a targeted, comprehensive, quick and transparent manner what resources are available - for help tailored to the level of need.

Website: drkserver.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to drkserver. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.