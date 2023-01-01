DataCite Commons
commons.datacite.org
DataCite Commons describes works, people, and organizations, and their connections and allows users to search for them. They are identified by persistent identifiers (PIDs): works (DOI), people (ORCID ID), and organizations (ROR ID), and have standard metadata that describe them and the connections to each other. Together they form the PID Graph, which is powered by the DataCite GraphQL API. DataCite Commons provides a public web search interface to the PID Graph. DataCite Commons is work in progress as part of the European Commission-funded FREYA project with a first public version released in August 2020, with 30 million works, nine million people and 100,000 organizations. DataCite Commons was officially launch in October 2020.
Website: commons.datacite.org
