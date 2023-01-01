Bithumb is a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange. Founded in 2014 by Javier Sim, Bithumb Korea is the most influential digital currency exchange in the country, having 8 million registered users, 1M mobile app users and a current cumulative transaction volume has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars.

Website: bithumb.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bithumb. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.