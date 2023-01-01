hao123 is a Chinese online navigation that collects high-quality websites and resources across the entire network. Timely collection of URLs and content in categories such as movies, music, novels, games, etc. to make your online life simpler and more exciting. To access the Internet, start from hao123. Hao123 is a Chinese online listings portal by Baidu. It also has versions in other languages, such as in Portuguese and in Thai.

Website: hao123.com

