Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Acumbamail app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
Website: acumbamail.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Acumbamail. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.