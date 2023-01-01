Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookings by offering a real-time view of their own time available. It has the capability to automatically sync calendars according to users’ time zones and can send regular alerts and reminders to users regarding their appointment schedules. Acuity Scheduling’s scheduling feature set includes customizable intake forms, embeddable calendars, third party application calendar synchronizing and group scheduling for workshops. Acuity Scheduling is suitable for service-based businesses such as training and tutoring centers, coaching and consulting, photography and video production companies, fitness studios, salons and spa centers and health and dental clinics. The solution offers a free basic module and is available as a monthly subscription. The product offers APIs and integrates with third-party applications such as QuickBooks, FreshBooks, MailChimp, Google Analytics and WordPress.

Website: acuityscheduling.com

