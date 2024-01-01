混合支援軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式

混合支援軟體可協助企業簡化混合工作場所流程，例如日程安排和團隊協調。混合工作解決方案允許員工安排並向團隊傳達他們的工作地點偏好，以促進與同事、跨職能合作夥伴和工作朋友的協作和聯繫。混合團隊的管理員和經理（包括遠端員工和辦公室員工）使用這些解決方案來設定混合工作場所策略並向員工傳達。一旦制定了政策，員工就可以製定自己喜歡的混合時間表，並可以查看隊友喜歡的辦公室或家庭工作時間。這種透明度使員工能夠與其他人協調自己的辦公時間，以促進面對面的協作、會議或社交活動。混合支援軟體還可以產生有關空間利用率和工作場所趨勢的寶貴見解，為公司提供數據以支援與混合政策和房地產需求相關的決策。
Skedda
skedda.com
辦公室、共享辦公空間、大學、體育場館、工作室和教堂只是 Skedda 管理辦公桌、房間、庭院、工作室、大廳和所有其他「空間」使用的一些場所。
Envoy
envoy.com
將人們聚集在靈活的工作場所 加入成千上萬家依靠 Envoy 來保持混合工作場所平穩、安全運作的公司，讓內部的每個人都能蓬勃發展。
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin 是業界領先的靈活工作場所平台，用於將人們與房間、辦公桌以及彼此連接起來。我們與您已經了解和喜愛的工具集成，使採用變得輕而易舉。
deskbird
deskbird.com
點擊、預訂、工作 終於推出一款深受使用者喜愛的辦公桌預訂軟體。使用最直觀的工作空間預訂解決方案轉向混合工作場所 - 從第一天起，您的員工就會喜歡它。 辦公桌輪用和辦公室規劃正確。
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD 產品可協助您管理共享辦公室、靈活空間和混合工作場所，並為人們提供出色的工作場所體驗。
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
數位看板、會議室預訂、每週計劃、工作場所分析：在人與工作場所之間創造無縫體驗。立即探索 Comeen，並獲得 14 天免費試用。