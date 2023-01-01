Brave
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easily convert visitors to client and customers with 20 different types of widgets like lead magnets, Social Signups, Woocommerce Upsells, Related Blog Posts, Custom Banner Ads, Survey, Quizzes & a lot more.
