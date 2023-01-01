The Baffler
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上“The Baffler”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
将 Web 应用附加到菜单栏（托盘），通过键盘快捷键快速访问。
将应用设为默认电子邮件客户端、排列窗口、控制通知等！
当您离开办公桌时，使用密码或触控 ID 锁定应用。
拦截广告，阻止跟踪器访问您的个人数据，并加快网站速度。
The Baffler 成立于 1988 年，是一本关于艺术、批评和政治分析的杂志，出版双月刊印刷品以及每日在线快讯。
网站： thebaffler.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“The Baffler”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
The Nation
thenation.com
The Hollywood Reporter
hollywoodreporter.com
designboom
designboom.com
The Onion
theonion.com
The Point
thepointmag.com
The Baltimore Sun
baltimoresun.com
Tablet Magazine
tabletmag.com
The Hill
thehill.com
The Critic
thecritic.co.uk
Foreign Affairs
foreignaffairs.com
National Review
nationalreview.com
Newsweek
newsweek.com