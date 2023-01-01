Google Messages
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上“Google Messages”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Messages 是 Google 为其 Android 移动操作系统开发的短信和即时消息应用程序。还提供网络界面。它于 2014 年 11 月 12 日推出，自 2018 年起支持丰富通信服务 (RCS) 消息。该应用程序不支持端到端加密，但在 2020 年 5 月 23 日泄露的应用程序内部版本中可以看到该功能的开发截至 2020 年 4 月，该应用程序的安装量已超过 10 亿次，这很可能是由于 Google 在没有运营商支持的情况下向许多不同国家/地区广泛推出了丰富的通信服务。
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Google Messages”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Telegram
telegram.org
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Killed By Google
killedbygoogle.com
Google Play
play.google.com
Messenger
messenger.com
Google Vault
google.com
Google Developers
developers.google.com
Currents
google.com
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Element
element.io
Google Answers
answers.google.com