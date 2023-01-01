WebCatalog

Google Messages

Google Messages

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：messages.google.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Google Messages”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Messages 是 Google 为其 Android 移动操作系统开发的短信和即时消息应用程序。还提供网络界面。它于 2014 年 11 月 12 日推出，自 2018 年起支持丰富通信服务 (RCS) 消息。该应用程序不支持端到端加密，但在 2020 年 5 月 23 日泄露的应用程序内部版本中可以看到该功能的开发截至 2020 年 4 月，该应用程序的安装量已超过 10 亿次，这很可能是由于 Google 在没有运营商支持的情况下向许多不同国家/地区广泛推出了丰富的通信服务。

网站： messages.google.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Google Messages”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

podcasts.google.com

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Killed By Google

Killed By Google

killedbygoogle.com

Google Play

Google Play

play.google.com

Messenger

Messenger

messenger.com

Google Vault

Google Vault

google.com

Google Developers

Google Developers

developers.google.com

Currents

Currents

google.com

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Element

Element

element.io

Google Answers

Google Answers

answers.google.com

    产品

    支持

    公司

    法律信息

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

    隐私政策