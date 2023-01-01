Google Mars

WebCatalog
Google 火星：这张火星地图由珀西瓦尔·洛厄尔 (Percival Lowell) 于 1895 年出版，是他多年来通过望远镜仔细研究这颗红色星球的结果。现在您可以通过网络浏览器执行相同的操作。我们与亚利桑那州立大学的美国宇航局研究人员合作，绘制了一些有史以来最详细的火星科学地图。

