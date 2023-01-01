WebCatalog

Dictionary.com 是一个在线词典，其域名于 1995 年 5 月 14 日首次注册。 Dictionary.com 的内容基于最新版本的兰登书屋 Unabridged Dictionary，其他内容来自柯林斯英语词典、美国传统词典等。

