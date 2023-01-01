Squad Goals is a fun and simple 3D soccer game that can quickly turn into a crazy ball brawl! In this version of soccer, there are no cards, no fouls and no offsides! Slide, tackle, dribble, kick, shoot, and score your way to victory. Whoever scores first wins the match! With the money you earn from winning matches, you can make your character stronger and faster. You can also use the coins to decorate your stadium with new fields, goalposts and more! Remember to check in every day for new rewards and daily quests to complete. Prove that you are the king of the field!

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Squad Goals theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.