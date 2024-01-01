Picture it?
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: poki.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Picture it? trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?
Trang web: poki.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Picture it? theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.