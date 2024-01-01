WebCatalog

Farm and Mine

Farm and Mine

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Chơi trên web

Trang web: poki.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Farm and Mine trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Farm and Mine is a simulation game that allows you to build and manage your very own farming and mining empire. Begin with a single plot of land and grow crops to feed your villagers, gradually expanding your population and unlocking all kinds of opportunities. The increasing population can bring you new workforces to help you with various tasks like planting, cow husbandry, pumping, house construction, fishing, and more! With unlimited possibilities and the richest resources at your disposal, how big can you grow your thriving town?

Trang web: poki.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Farm and Mine theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Idle Farming Business

Idle Farming Business

poki.com

Wheat Farming

Wheat Farming

poki.com

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

poki.com

Idle Mining Empire

Idle Mining Empire

poki.com

Chicky Farm

Chicky Farm

poki.com

Idle Gold Miner

Idle Gold Miner

poki.com

Galactic Empire

Galactic Empire

poki.com

RollerCoin

RollerCoin

rollercoin.com

Merge Tycoon

Merge Tycoon

poki.com

Game of Farmers

Game of Farmers

poki.com

Castle Defender Saga

Castle Defender Saga

poki.com

Pixel Realms

Pixel Realms

poki.com

Khám phá

Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.