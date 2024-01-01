Contact Center Outsourcing Service Providers - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Contact center outsourcing services offer businesses an alternative approach to managing their customer support requirements. These services cater to specific industry types such as airlines, marketing, software, retail, and industrial products. Additionally, they specialize in addressing various customer needs, including multilingual support, multi-channel communications, remote video instruction, and screen-sharing capabilities. Outsourcing contact center functions can potentially lower overhead costs for businesses experiencing growth. Moreover, it eliminates the need for investing in training new support agents and maintaining the software and hardware infrastructure of a contact center. By leveraging these services, businesses can enhance their customer service capabilities to accommodate a rapidly expanding customer base, thereby fostering accelerated business growth.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Management: Phần mềm tự động hóa dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp (PSA) để điều hành hoạt động kinh doanh MSP của bạn. Hợp lý hóa hoạt động của bạn với giải pháp PSA đã được chứng minh.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise trao quyền cho các nhà cung cấp dịch vụ công nghệ để đạt được mục tiêu của họ nhanh hơn với bộ phần mềm quản lý CNTT và công nghệ MSP từng đoạt giải thưởng.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
Khám phá dịch vụ trả lời cuộc gọi tốt nhất. Nắm bắt mọi khách hàng tiềm năng và cung cấp cho khách hàng của bạn dịch vụ tuyệt vời với đội ngũ hỗ trợ 24/7. Hãy gọi (800) 700 8888 và phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn ngay hôm nay.
HelloSells
hellosells.com
Dịch vụ đánh giá chất lượng lãnh đạo 24/7 cho đội ngũ bán hàng và tiếp thị. Tăng tỷ lệ chuyển đổi và cải thiện ROI của bạn bằng cách thu thập khách hàng tiềm năng, trình độ chuyên môn và đặt lịch hẹn.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...