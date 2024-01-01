Benefits Consulting Providers - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất

Danh mục

Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.

ADP

ADP

adp.com

ADP cung cấp các giải pháp nhân sự và tính lương trực tuyến hàng đầu trong ngành, cùng với thuế, tuân thủ, quản lý phúc lợi và hơn thế nữa. Tận dụng tốt nhất với ADP.

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Chúng tôi ở đây để giúp bạn đạt được tất cả các mục tiêu tài chính của mình - từ tình trạng tài chính sung túc hiện tại cho đến cuộc sống hưu trí mà bạn tưởng tượng trong tương lai.

