ZenML
ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop
เว็บไซต์: zenml.io
เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ ZenML บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux
เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย
จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์
ZenML is an extensible, open-source MLOps framework for creating portable, production-ready MLOps pipelines. It's built for data scientists, ML Engineers, and MLOps Developers to collaborate as they develop to production. ZenML has simple, flexible syntax, is cloud- and tool-agnostic, and has interfaces/abstractions that are catered towards ML workflows. ZenML brings together all your favorite tools in one place so you can tailor your workflow to cater to your needs.
หมวดหมู่:
เว็บไซต์: zenml.io
ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ ZenML อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง