ZenML is an extensible, open-source MLOps framework for creating portable, production-ready MLOps pipelines. It's built for data scientists, ML Engineers, and MLOps Developers to collaborate as they develop to production. ZenML has simple, flexible syntax, is cloud- and tool-agnostic, and has interfaces/abstractions that are catered towards ML workflows. ZenML brings together all your favorite tools in one place so you can tailor your workflow to cater to your needs.

เว็บไซต์: zenml.io

