ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Yotpo
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
NiceJob
nicejob.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเสียงของลูกค้าที่ทำการพิสูจน์ทางสังคมสำหรับทีม GTM โดยอัตโนมัติ สร้างกรณีศึกษา คำรับรอง และสถิติที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบภายในไม่กี่นาที ด้วยการใช้แบบสำรวจและบทวิจารณ์ของบุคคลที่สาม UserEvidence จะรวบรวมคำติชมอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และสร้างคลังเรื่องราวของลูกค้าที่...