ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Wrike

Whova

Whova

whova.com

ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเหตุการณ์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมแบบตัวต่อตัว ไฮบริด และกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

ดำเนินกิจกรรมของคุณอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น Zoho Backstage เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการกิจกรรมที่ช่วยให้ผู้จัดงานสามารถวางแผนและดำเนินการประชุม การพบปะ และการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและผลกระทบที่มากขึ้น

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Tripleseat เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดเลี้ยงและการจัดการกิจกรรมออนไลน์ที่เพิ่มยอดขายและปรับปรุงการจองร้านอาหาร โรงแรม และสถานที่ที่ไม่เหมือนใคร

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

สร้างกิจกรรมที่ดีขึ้นซึ่งขับเคลื่อนรายได้ที่แท้จริง ทุกงานคือโอกาสในการเพิ่มรายได้ ไม่ว่าจะเกิดขึ้นที่ไหนก็ตาม จัดลำดับความสำคัญไปป์ไลน์จากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวด้วยการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ปาร์ตี้รับชม การสาธิต การประชุม และกิจกรรมแบบเจอหน้ากันที่ทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลง

Perfect Venue

Perfect Venue

perfectvenue.com

Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

