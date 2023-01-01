ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเหตุการณ์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมแบบตัวต่อตัว ไฮบริด และกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
ดำเนินกิจกรรมของคุณอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น Zoho Backstage เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการกิจกรรมที่ช่วยให้ผู้จัดงานสามารถวางแผนและดำเนินการประชุม การพบปะ และการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและผลกระทบที่มากขึ้น
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดเลี้ยงและการจัดการกิจกรรมออนไลน์ที่เพิ่มยอดขายและปรับปรุงการจองร้านอาหาร โรงแรม และสถานที่ที่ไม่เหมือนใคร
Hubilo
hubilo.com
สร้างกิจกรรมที่ดีขึ้นซึ่งขับเคลื่อนรายได้ที่แท้จริง ทุกงานคือโอกาสในการเพิ่มรายได้ ไม่ว่าจะเกิดขึ้นที่ไหนก็ตาม จัดลำดับความสำคัญไปป์ไลน์จากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวด้วยการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ปาร์ตี้รับชม การสาธิต การประชุม และกิจกรรมแบบเจอหน้ากันที่ทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลง
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...