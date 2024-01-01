Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per second. Our pricing is designed to scale with your business and lets you send unlimited notifications and in-app messages without any engagement.

