ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso แพลตฟอร์มการส่งชั้นนำช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ โดดเด่นโดยมอบวิธีใหม่ๆ ในการมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าตลอดเส้นทางของผู้ซื้อ
Tremendous
tremendous.com
ส่งการชำระเงินดิจิทัลไปต่างประเทศในวงกว้าง จัดส่งทันที แลกของรางวัลได้โดยไร้ข้อกังวล ตัวเลือกรางวัลหลายร้อยรายการ ซื้อ ส่ง ติดตาม จัดการและสร้างแบรนด์การจ่ายเงินของคุณบนแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายของเรา
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการให้ของขวัญระดับองค์กรแบบครบวงจร โดยใช้พลังแห่งประสบการณ์และความยินดีในการเชื่อมโยงผู้คนทั่วโลก
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium ทำให้การให้ของขวัญแบบกลุ่มทั่วโลก ให้รางวัล และของที่ระลึกเป็นเรื่องง่ายและเป็นส่วนตัว ไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดหรือระยะทางเท่าใดก็ตาม เราให้ผู้รับของคุณทั่วโลกเลือกสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการและสถานที่ที่จะส่ง ขจัดการคาดเดาและเพิ่มผลกระทบจากการแลกเปลี่ยนแต่ละครั้งให้สูงสุด ไม่ว่าคุณจะขอบคุณลูกค้าหรือต้อนรับพ...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
รางวัล สิ่งจูงใจ สิทธิประโยชน์ และการจ่ายเงิน โครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับธุรกิจ ธุรกิจหลายพันแห่งทุกขนาด ตั้งแต่สตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึงองค์กรขนาดใหญ่ ใช้สกุลเงินทางธุรกิจของ Xoxoday เพื่อส่งรางวัล สิทธิพิเศษ สิ่งจูงใจ และจ่ายเงินรางวัล