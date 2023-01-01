ทางเลือกสำหรับ - We-Connect
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...
Podium
podium.com
ให้ธุรกิจของคุณได้เปรียบอย่างไม่ยุติธรรมด้วยบทวิจารณ์ การส่งข้อความ การชำระเงิน เว็บแชท และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดอัตโนมัติและ CRM ที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับธุรกิจ จัดระเบียบการจับลูกค้าเป้าหมาย การจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมาย การจัดการการขาย และการวิเคราะห์ในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมที่เน้นข้อมูลที่ฝังความอัจฉริยะไว้ในขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณดำเนินการ วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงกลยุทธ์การเติบโตของคุณ
CallRail
callrail.com
การติดตามและการวิเคราะห์การโทรและแบบฟอร์มบนเว็บ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการตลาดของคุณและเพิ่ม ROI ในแคมเปญ PPC, SEO และโฆษณาออฟไลน์
Keap
keap.com
Keap ช่วยให้คุณขยายธุรกิจ ปรับปรุงการบริการลูกค้า และเพิ่มยอดขาย เลือก Keap Grow, Keap Pro หรือ Infusionsoft by Keap เพื่อให้เหมาะกับความต้องการทางธุรกิจของคุณ เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรี
Typeform
typeform.com
สร้างแบบฟอร์มเชิงโต้ตอบที่สวยงาม — รับการตอบกลับมากขึ้น ไม่จำเป็นต้องเข้ารหัส เทมเพลตสำหรับแบบทดสอบ การค้นคว้า ข้อเสนอแนะ การสร้างโอกาสในการขาย และอื่นๆ สมัครฟรี.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) แบบสมัครสมาชิกในอเมริกา ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในเมืองแวนคูเวอร์ รัฐวอชิงตัน ซึ่งจำหน่ายการเข้าถึงฐานข้อมูลข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับนักธุรกิจและบริษัทต่างๆ ให้กับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขาย การตลาด และการสรรหาบุคลากร บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นครั้งแรกในปี 2000 ในชื่อ Eliyon Technologies...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb เป็นผู้ให้บริการข่าวกรองดิจิทัลสำหรับลูกค้าองค์กรและธุรกิจขนาดเล็กถึงขนาดกลาง (SMB) แพลตฟอร์มนี้ให้บริการวิเคราะห์เว็บและนำเสนอข้อมูลผู้ใช้เกี่ยวกับการเข้าชมเว็บของลูกค้าและคู่แข่ง
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato ส่งข้อความหาธุรกิจด้วยวิธีง่ายๆ บริการส่งข้อความทางธุรกิจชั้นนำในตลาดของเราจะเชื่อมต่อคุณกับลูกค้าของคุณอย่างรวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ CRM ที่ไม่ซ้ำใครที่ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กมุ่งเน้นและเพิ่มยอดขาย ขึ้นอยู่กับ GTD และยอดขาย หลักการ เครื่องมือการขายของเราประกอบด้วยการจัดการการติดต่อและช่องทาง
involve.me
involve.me
เพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า ผ่านช่องทางโต้ตอบ เครื่องมือสร้างเนื้อหาแบบไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ดสำหรับแบบทดสอบ แบบสำรวจ เครื่องคิดเลข แบบฟอร์ม และหน้าการชำระเงิน สร้างปฏิสัมพันธ์ส่วนบุคคลในทุกขั้นตอนของการเดินทางของลูกค้า
AWeber
aweber.com
ทดลองใช้ AWeber ฟรีวันนี้และรับโซลูชันทั้งหมดเพื่อเพิ่มรายชื่ออีเมลของคุณ มีส่วนร่วมกับผู้ชมของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย ไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
เปลี่ยน PDF แบบธรรมดาให้เป็นเอกสารเชิงโต้ตอบและน่าดึงดูดด้วยรูปลักษณ์แบบมืออาชีพ จัดการเครื่องมือทางการตลาด วิเคราะห์ไฟล์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt นำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์ CRM พร้อมการสนับสนุนลูกค้าและฐานความรู้ที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับทีมขาย การตลาด และบริการลูกค้า เข้าร่วมกับเรา!
Signals
getsignals.ai
เปลี่ยนการดูหน้าเว็บให้เป็นลูกค้า จดจำบริษัทที่กำลังเรียกดูเว็บไซต์ของคุณและเปลี่ยนพวกเขาให้เป็นลูกค้า!
Landbot
landbot.io
เครื่องมือสร้าง Chatbot แบบไม่มีโค้ดที่ทรงพลังที่สุด เพิ่มรายได้ ลดต้นทุนการดำเนินงาน และสร้างความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้า
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
การเชื่อมต่อระดับแรกของคุณกับมืออาชีพ เชื่อมต่อโดยตรงกับผู้มีอำนาจตัดสินใจที่เหมาะสม โดยใช้ฐานข้อมูลอีเมลและการโทรสายตรงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและแม่นยำที่สุดในโลก
about.me
about.me
สร้างเว็บไซต์หน้าเดียวของคุณฟรีในเวลาเพียงไม่กี่นาที
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
ชุดเครื่องมือขั้นสูงของ CoPilot AI ช่วยให้พนักงานขายกำหนดเป้าหมายผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ดูแลลูกค้าเป้าหมายที่มีคุณภาพ และจองการประชุมเพิ่มเติมบน LinkedIn Sales Navigator
WotNot
wotnot.io
โต้ตอบอัตโนมัติกับลูกค้าปัจจุบันและอนาคตของคุณวันนี้! การสร้างบอทเป็นเรื่องง่าย แต่ยากที่จะได้ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการ นี่คือจุดที่ WotNot ก้าวเข้ามา ให้บริการที่ทำเพื่อคุณ เราสร้างโอกาสในการขายที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสม ทำให้การสนับสนุนของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ โดยไม่ต้องเพิ่มจำนวนพนักงานด้วยแพลตฟอร์มแชทบอทแบบไม่...
GetProspect
getprospect.com
เครื่องมือค้นหาอีเมล LinkedIn วิธีที่เร็วที่สุดในการคาดหวัง เครื่องมือค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายสำหรับการขาย B2B แบบหลายงาน การสรรหาบุคลากร และผู้จัดการฝ่ายการตลาด
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่เติบโต เราช่วยให้คุณเรียกใช้แคมเปญที่ยอดเยี่ยมซึ่งจะทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai เป็นชุดซอฟต์แวร์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย GenAI ที่ช่วยให้สามารถขาย High Velocity สำหรับธุรกิจ B2C และ B2B2C แพลตฟอร์มการขายแบบผสานรวมของ Floww.ai นำเสนอ CRM การดำเนินการขาย, การวิเคราะห์ทันทีแบบ NoCode, การตลาดและการทำงานอัตโนมัติของเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ผสานรวมกับสแต็กการสื่อสารสมัยใหม่ เครื่องมือ Genera...
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly มอบเครื่องมือสร้างแบบฟอร์มออนไลน์ที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับธุรกิจ ผสานรวมกับ Salesforce เข้ากับเว็บที่ราบรื่นของเราเพื่อโซลูชันทุกอย่าง เริ่มวันนี้.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
ใช้เวลาน้อยลงในการค้นหาแร่และใช้โควต้าของคุณ Kaspr คือส่วนขยายและแดชบอร์ดของ LinkedIn Chrome ที่ให้คุณเข้าถึงข้อมูลติดต่อ B2B ได้ในไม่กี่วินาที
Purple
purple.com
สีม่วงถือเป็นความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีที่นอนที่ดีที่สุดในรอบ 80 ปี ที่นอนและหมอนของเรามาพร้อมบริการจัดส่งฟรี คืนสินค้าฟรี และทดลองใช้ 100 คืน
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
ค้นหา เข้าถึง และชนะใจลูกค้าในอุดมคติของคุณ รับข้อมูลบริษัท B2B และข้อมูลการติดต่อที่แม่นยำเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ให้เร็วขึ้น
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มของเครื่องมือค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายการขายแบบ B2B ค้นหาข้อมูลผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้า ติดตามสัญญาณการซื้อ และปรับแต่งการเข้าถึงแบบเย็นสำหรับการค้นหาลูกค้าขาออก
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
ซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดขาเข้าและขาออก B2B ที่สมบูรณ์ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าทีมการตลาดและการขายของคุณได้รับโอกาสในการขายมากขึ้นจากการเข้าชมเว็บไซต์ เปลี่ยนผู้เยี่ยมชมให้เป็น MQL มากขึ้น และดำเนินแคมเปญการตลาดที่สมบูรณ์
Texau
texau.com
TexAu คือกล่องเครื่องมืออัตโนมัติสำหรับการเติบโตที่จะช่วยให้คุณสร้างโอกาสในการขายใหม่ ติดต่อพวกเขาได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย และปรับปรุงความรู้เกี่ยวกับผู้ใช้ของคุณ
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch คือบริการการตลาดผ่านอีเมลและการเติบโตของลีดที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับบล็อกเกอร์ เจ้าของกิจการเดี่ยว สตาร์ทอัพ และองค์กรต่างๆ จาก B2B ถึง B2C ธุรกิจมากกว่า 500,000 แห่งไว้วางใจ Mailmunch เพื่อสร้างโอกาสในการขายนับพันทุกวันและเพิ่มรายได้จากการตลาดผ่านอีเมล นี่คือทุกสิ่งที่คุณสามารถทำได้ด้วย Mailmun...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
ขอแนะนำ La Growth Machine แพลตฟอร์มการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายหลายช่องทางแรกที่ช่วยให้คุณมีส่วนร่วมในการสนทนากับผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าบน LinkedIn, อีเมล และ Twitter ด้วย La Growth Machine คุณสามารถ: - นำเข้าโอกาสในการขายจาก LinkedIn หรือไฟล์ CSV เพื่อจัดการความพยายามในการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายของคุณได้อย่างง่...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz เป็นแพลตฟอร์มออนไลน์ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจทุกขนาดสร้างแบบทดสอบและแบบสำรวจทางการตลาดที่น่าสนใจ รวบรวมความคิดเห็น และกระตุ้นยอดขาย Marquiz มีเครื่องมือสร้างแบบทดสอบแบบลากและวางที่ใช้งานง่าย เทมเพลตแบบทดสอบที่หลากหลายไม่ซ้ำใคร และสถิติฟรีสำหรับแบบทดสอบแต่ละแบบ คุณสมบัติเหล่านี้ทำให้ง่ายต...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder เป็นนวัตกรรมการสร้างโอกาสในการขาย B2B และแพลตฟอร์มเพิ่มคุณค่าข้อมูลที่ปฏิวัติการขายและการตลาด ขับเคลื่อนด้วยอัลกอริธึมขั้นสูงและ AI ช่วยให้ธุรกิจค้นพบลูกค้าเป้าหมายคุณภาพสูง เพิ่มคุณค่าข้อมูลลูกค้า และปรับปรุงกระบวนการต่างๆ ด้วยการผสานรวมเข้ากับระบบที่มีอยู่อย่างราบรื่น CUFinder ช่วยให้บริษ...
Interact
tryinteract.com
สร้างแบบทดสอบเชิงโต้ตอบที่สร้างโอกาสในการขายและขายผลิตภัณฑ์ ควบคุมพลังของแบบทดสอบเพื่อเพิ่มรายชื่ออีเมลของคุณ แบ่งกลุ่มลูกค้าเป้าหมาย และแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์เพื่อเพิ่มยอดขาย
ShortStack
shortstack.com
เข้าร่วมกับแบรนด์ บริษัทโฆษณา และธุรกิจขนาดเล็กใน Fortune 500 นับพันที่ใช้ ShortStack เพื่อสร้างแคมเปญการตลาดเชิงโต้ตอบที่ปรับแต่งโดยเฉพาะ สร้างการแข่งขัน การชิงโชค แบบทดสอบ การแจกแฮชแท็กที่ปรับแต่งได้ การแข่งขันเพื่อแสดงความคิดเห็น หน้า Landing Page ป๊อปอัป และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Clearout
clearout.io
การตรวจสอบอีเมลจำนวนมาก - แม่นยำ 98%+, เป็นไปตาม GDPR, กำจัดกับดักสแปม, เครื่องมือตรวจสอบอีเมลในทางที่ผิด, ตัวค้นหาอีเมล, API แบบเรียลไทม์ 99.9% สถานะการออนไลน์ - ทดลองใช้ฟรีพร้อม 100 เครดิต!
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
รวบรวมการชำระเงิน ข้อมูลลูกค้า การลงทะเบียน การตอบรับคำเชิญเข้าร่วมกิจกรรม และโอกาสในการขายด้วยแบบฟอร์มและแบบสำรวจออนไลน์ที่ปลอดภัยของเรา - ใช้เทมเพลตที่มีประสิทธิภาพหรือ DIY สมัครฟรี.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
เปลี่ยนการรับส่งข้อมูลบนมือถือให้เป็นข้อมูลที่ดำเนินการได้ โดยใช้ประสบการณ์บนมือถือที่แปลง
AidaForm
aidaform.com
AidaForm a complete service where you can create both conversational and traditional online forms, surveys, landing pages, order forms and quizzes.
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Blazingly fast WordPress templates and plugins, built to get more traffic, more subscribers, more clients and more customers for you.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to...
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart s...
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers...
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...