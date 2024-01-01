Voicenotes

Voicenotes

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: voicenotes.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Voicenotes บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

A place to dump your thoughts. Voicenotes was builded for everyone and decided to take no shortcuts. All notes are secured on the cloud, not used for AI training, and only retrieved upon authenticated user requests. * Record new ideas, family moments, meetings, podcast takeaways, anything. * Ask your AI to review past notes or brainstorm new ideas. It has perfect memory. * Create summary, to-do list, blog post, and more using your notes. * Intelligent suggestions, 50+ languages, mobile apps, and a zillion small things. * Commitment to privacy, longevity, and beauty. Watch backstory our backstory.

เว็บไซต์: voicenotes.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Voicenotes อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Daybook

Daybook

daybook.app

Write Panda

Write Panda

writepanda.io

Typehut

Typehut

typehut.com

Delish

Delish

delish.com

OASIS

OASIS

theoasis.com

Nodebook

Nodebook

nodebook.io

flomo

flomo

flomoapp.com

Read

Read

read.ai

Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud

joplinapp.org

Listener.fm

Listener.fm

listener.fm

Shownotes

Shownotes

shownotes.io

Vienna Hypertext

Vienna Hypertext

vienna.earth

สำรวจ

Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.