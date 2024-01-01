WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Verkada

สร้างพื้นที่ที่ชาญฉลาดและปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้นบนแพลตฟอร์มคลาวด์แบบครบวงจร การรักษาความปลอดภัยทางกายภาพทำให้ทันสมัย จัดการอาคารของคุณทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วยโซลูชันแบบครบวงจรที่รวมกล้องอัจฉริยะ การควบคุมการเข้าถึง เซ็นเซอร์ การบูรณาการ และการเตือนภัยไว้ด้วยกันภายใต้กระจกบานเดียว

Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...

Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...

