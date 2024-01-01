WebCatalog

Vareto

เว็บไซต์: vareto.com

Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get time to value in weeks. Vareto offers in-house, dedicated Customer Growth Managers (with FP&A experience) to ensure your implementation and onboarding success. ✅ Make planning painless. Transform your planning process with an intuitive tool that makes building models easy and intuitive. No more stale, disconnected spreadsheets with inaccurate data. Keep your plans up-to-date and track progress towards goals with the latest data pulled in directly from your ERP, CRM, HRIS, and other business systems. ✅ Collaborate easily with business partners directly in Vareto. Gather input on plans from stakeholders with comments and @mentions, and annotate charts, graphs, and reports to provide context. ✅ Free up time for high-value work. Automate all of your executive and departmental reporting, from monthly budgets vs. actual variance analysis to real-time performance monitoring. Vareto automatically pulls in the latest data to keep reports updated. ✅ Build trust and alignment. Give your business partners self-serve access to reports, with the ability to instantly click into transaction-level detail. Use granular access permissions to control who sees what. ✅ Create and customize reports the way you want. Easily build any report you want in Vareto without SQL or code. It takes minutes to configure and update custom metrics and visualizations on your own, without the need for an outside consultant.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
เครื่องมือสร้างภาพข้อมูล

เว็บไซต์: vareto.com

