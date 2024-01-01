ทางเลือกสำหรับ - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly เป็นบริการย่อ URL และแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการลิงก์ บริษัท Bitly, Inc. ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2551 โดยเป็นบริษัทเอกชนและตั้งอยู่ในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ ลดขนาดลิงก์ 600 ล้านลิงก์ต่อเดือนเล็กน้อย เพื่อใช้ในโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก SMS และอีเมล Bitly สร้างรายได้ด้วยการเรียกเก็บเงินสำหรับการเข้าถึงข้อมูลรวมที่สร้างขึ้นจากการท...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com เป็นตัวย่อ URL ดั้งเดิมที่ย่อลิงก์ที่ยุ่งยากของคุณให้สั้นลงเป็น URL ที่สามารถจัดการและใช้งานได้มากขึ้น
BL.INK
bl.ink
การจัดการลิงค์องค์กร ส่งมอบการทำงานร่วมกัน การปฏิบัติตามกฎระเบียบ และความคิดสร้างสรรค์สำหรับทีมระดับโลกเพื่อปรับปรุงทุกการมีส่วนร่วม ปกป้องข้อมูลของคุณ และสร้างความมั่นใจในทุกคลิก
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
เครื่องมือย่อ URL พร้อมโดเมนที่กำหนดเอง ย่อแบรนด์และติดตาม URL ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการลิงค์ชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม อิสระที่จะลอง API, URL แบบสั้น, โดเมนที่กำหนดเอง
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply เป็นตัวย่อลิงค์เดียวที่กระตุ้นการแปลง แสดงข้อความของคุณได้ทุกที่โดยฝังคำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจลงในทุกเพจที่คุณแชร์อย่างง่ายดาย แปลงผู้ติดตามของคุณให้เป็นผู้ใช้และลูกค้าได้ฟรี
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe เป็นตัวย่อ URL ที่รวมพิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ในทุกลิงก์ที่คุณแชร์ สร้างลิงค์แบรนด์ที่ทรงพลังและรับการคลิกเพิ่มขึ้นสูงสุด 34%
Dub
dub.co
โอเพ่นซอร์สทางเลือก Bitly Dub เป็นตัวย่อลิงก์โอเพ่นซอร์สพร้อมการวิเคราะห์ในตัวและโดเมนที่กำหนดเองฟรี
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
สัมผัสประสบการณ์การควบคุมลิงก์สั้น ๆ ของคุณอย่างเต็มที่ แพลตฟอร์มตัวย่อ URL ที่สมบูรณ์, การจัดการลิงก์, การวิเคราะห์ลิงก์, ลิงก์ในรายละเอียด, ตัวสร้างรหัส QR และลิงก์ในประวัติ ย่อ สร้างแบรนด์ จัดการ ติดตาม และแชร์ลิงก์ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย
GoLinks
golinks.io
ลิงก์ Go ที่ใช้งานง่าย ปลอดภัย แบ่งปันโดยทีม GoLinks® ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการทำงานโดยช่วยให้ทีมค้นหาและแบ่งปันข้อมูลได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยลิงก์สั้น ๆ ที่น่าจดจำที่เรียกว่า go/links
Upslash
upslash.io
ช่วยให้ทีมค้นหาและแบ่งปันข้อมูลได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยลิงก์สั้น ๆ ที่จำง่ายที่เรียกว่าลิงก์ go
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY คือบริการย่อลิงก์ที่สั้นที่สุดในโลกสำหรับติดตาม สร้างแบรนด์ และแชร์ URL แบบสั้น
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
ติดตามการคลิกและอัตราการแปลงของคุณ รวบรวมโอกาสในการขายของคุณ สร้างหน้าเว็บสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ Affiliate ของคุณในแพลตฟอร์มเดียวภายในไม่กี่คลิก
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
ย่อ ติดตาม และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพลิงก์ของคุณด้วยคำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจที่จับใจ พิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ ลิงก์ของแบรนด์ และการวิเคราะห์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
เครื่องมือย่อ URL ของ T2M เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการลิงค์แบบครบวงจร เครื่องมือย่อ URL ที่กำหนดเองที่ดีที่สุดพร้อมโดเมนและ API ที่มีแบรนด์ ลิงก์สั้น ๆ ส่วนบุคคลพร้อมรหัส QR และการวิเคราะห์และรายงานขั้นสูง ตัวเลือกอินสแตนซ์เฉพาะสำหรับเอเจนซี่
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Linkjoy ช่วยคุณได้ด้วย Linkin Bio การกำหนดเป้าหมาย URL ใหม่ และเพจที่คัดสรรแล้ว เพิ่มการรับรู้ถึงแบรนด์ สร้างโอกาสในการขายมากขึ้น และกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่เพียงครั้งเดียว ผู้เยี่ยมชม